Poco F7 Set to Launch in India on June 24 with Big Battery and Fast Chip

The Poco F7 will launch in India on June 24, 2025. Before the official launch, new leaks have shared some important details, including the possible price.

A well-known source, Yogesh Brar, says the phone might cost between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000. Poco has not confirmed this yet, but the price matches what they charged for earlier models like the F6, F5, and F4.

Poco usually sells its F-series phones as fast and powerful models at lower prices. Since other brands like iQOO and OnePlus also have strong phones under ₹35,000, Poco is likely to keep the F7 affordable.

Battery and Charging

The Poco F7 phone is already listed on Flipkart. One features that is making people talk about this phone is its huge 7,550mAh battery.

Being touted as one of the biggest battery ever in an Indian smartphone, Poco says the battery can last for more than 2 days with normal use.

The phone uses new battery technology called silicon-carbon, which helps it support 90W fast charging. It also has 22.5W reverse charging, meaning you can use it to charge other devices like a power bank.

If this is true, the Poco F7 will overtake phones like the iQOO Z10 and Vivo T4 in terms of battery size. But it’s still not clear if the phone will feel heavy or bulky because of the big battery.

Speed and Performance

The Poco F7 is expected to come with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor by Qualcomm. A test on Geekbench (a website for phone speed scores) shows the phone may have this chip and 12GB of RAM in one version.

This chip is made for fast performance. In tests, it seems to work almost as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is found in top-end phones.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 focuses more on multi-core speed, meaning it can handle many apps or tasks at once. But since it skips small energy-saving cores, it may not save as much battery.

If Poco keeps the price around ₹30,000, this phone could be one of the fastest in its price range.

Display, Storage, and Camera

The Poco F7 might actually be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which came out in China.

If that’s true, the F7 will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and IP68 rating, which means it's water and dust resistant.

The phone may offer up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

For photos, the leaks say it could have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Final Thoughts

With the launch happening soon, fans will find out how much of this is true.

If the price and features are as good as the leaks suggest, the Poco F7 could be a great option for anyone looking for a powerful phone at a mid-range price.