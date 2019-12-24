Realme X2 Pro Master Edition To Go On Sale Today At 8:55 PM

Last month the Realme X2 Pro made its debut in India at a beginning price of Rs 29,999. The company launched two storage variants of the smartphone— 8 GB RAM /128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 29,999 and a 12 GB RAM /256 GB storage variant costing around Rs 33,999.

Now, Madhav Sheth, Realme India head has officially announced that the Realme X2 Pro with 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage will debut soon in India as well. His tweet further publicised that the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in its Red Brick and Concrete variants will go on sale today, 24 December for the first time.

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition brings along 12 RAM and 256 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 34,999. Today on 24 December at 8.55 pm it will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme website. When it comes to sale offers, Jio subscribers are entitled to get benefits of up to Rs 11,500.

The perfect #Christmas gift from me! #realmeX2Pro Red Brick & Concrete Master Editions go on sale today for the first time at 8:55PM on https://t.co/EgEe8vAhSe & Flipkart



RT & reply using #realmeX2Pro to guess why we have kept the time as 8:55PM. pic.twitter.com/3FE7VnRVyk — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) December 24, 2019

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is similar to the OnePlus 7T. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU powers the smartphone.

When it comes to the optical front, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro is powered with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which Realme claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.