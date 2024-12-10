Redmi Note 14 Series 5G Launches in India: Prices, Specs & Offers

The Redmi Note 14 series 5G has been launched in India, featuring three models: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G.

Prices start at Rs. 18,999, making the series accessible to a wide range of buyers. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

It also offers over 20 AI features, including AI Smart-Clip and Live Interpreter.

Pricing:

- Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G:

8GB + 128GB – Rs. 29,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs. 31,999

12GB + 512GB – Rs. 34,999

- Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

8GB + 128GB – Rs. 23,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs. 25,999

- Redmi Note 14 5G:

8GB + 128GB – Rs. 18,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs. 20,999

The Redmi Note 14 series will go on sale on December 13, 2024, at 12 PM.

It will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

Launch offers include Rs. 1000 off on ICICI or HDFC Bank Cards.

There are also Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,000.

Specs & Features: