Redmi Note 14 Series 5G Launches in India: Prices, Specs & Offers
The Redmi Note 14 series 5G has launched in India with three models, starting at Rs. 18,999. Explore the features, prices, and launch offers for the Redmi Note 14, Pro, and Pro Plus models.
The Redmi Note 14 series 5G has been launched in India, featuring three models: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G.
Prices start at Rs. 18,999, making the series accessible to a wide range of buyers. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.
It also offers over 20 AI features, including AI Smart-Clip and Live Interpreter.
Pricing:
- Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G:
8GB + 128GB – Rs. 29,999
8GB + 256GB – Rs. 31,999
12GB + 512GB – Rs. 34,999
- Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:
8GB + 128GB – Rs. 23,999
8GB + 256GB – Rs. 25,999
- Redmi Note 14 5G:
8GB + 128GB – Rs. 18,999
8GB + 256GB – Rs. 20,999
The Redmi Note 14 series will go on sale on December 13, 2024, at 12 PM.
It will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.
Launch offers include Rs. 1000 off on ICICI or HDFC Bank Cards.
There are also Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,000.
Specs & Features:
- The Pro models feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- The Pro Plus model has a triple camera setup:
- 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 50MP telephoto camera.
- The Pro model has a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera.