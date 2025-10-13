Vivo Unveils OriginOS 6 and BlueOS 3 with Fresh Design and Advanced AI Features

Vivo OriginOS 6 launch was made together with BlueOS 3.0 to smartwatches this new operating system is built upon Android 16 and includes a variety of advanced AI powered features. It is initially available on devices like Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15 models Vivo OS India launch rollout to older models anticipated from November 2025..

A Sleek Redesign Inspired by Apple's "Liquid Glass"

OriginOS 6 offers a fresh interface that is modernized in your display of the homescreen, screen for locking and layout of apps. Vivo BlueOS 3 features the flexible, resizable and dynamic clock widget that adjusts as notifications pop up, in addition to the rounded icons for apps and curving widgets that give it a modern contemporary design. The design is said to draw the Apple Liquid Glass inspiration design which was featured within iOS 26.

One of the most notable features is the brand new "Atomic Island" that is akin to the Apple Dynamic Island and provides users quick access to tools such as timers, music playback along with system-wide controls.

Improved Performance Using Blue River Engine Blue River Engine

The heart of this update is the strong Blue River Smooth Engine which includes the super-core processing, dual-rendering architecture as well as photographic storage. The new technologies work in tandem to offer more fluid animations, faster app switching and more responsive touch.

Smarter AI for Everyday Convenience

Vivo is loaded OriginOS 6 AI features that are designed to make life easier for usage. Some of the highlights are an AI-powered voice assistance assistant, AI-generated summaries, Live Photo AI removal and an improved circle to search 2.0, which lets users circle any object in the screen for instant access to details.

In the end, Vivo new OS 2025 offers a judicious mix of design innovations along with intelligent tools and performance improvements, bringing Vivo and iQOO devices towards an comfortable and intuitive mobile user experience.