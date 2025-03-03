  • Menu
Xiaomi 15 Ultra & Xiaomi 15: The Ultimate Flagships for Photography and Performance

Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship phones, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15, both featuring powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and fast charging.

Xiaomi has introduced two new phones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at a big event in Barcelona. These phones have really good cameras, fast performance, and smart features. They are made for people who want high-quality smartphones. Xiaomi will share when these phones will be available in India on March 11.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts. It has a large 6.73-inch screen that offers bright and clear visuals. This phone has four cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 200MP zoom camera, and a wide camera for capturing large group photos or wide spaces. It also supports high-quality 4K video recording and includes features to keep the video smooth. There's an additional Photography Kit with a camera grip and an extra battery for extended use.

The Xiaomi 15 is slightly smaller, with a 6.36-inch screen. It features three cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 60mm zoom lens, and a wide camera. The phone can record 8K videos, which offers extremely high-quality video resolution.

Both phones are equipped with fast processors and have a cooling system to prevent them from getting too hot. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by a 5410mAh battery that charges quickly, while the Xiaomi 15 has a 5240mAh battery with fast charging as well. Both phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which improves performance and enhances photos.

The Xiaomi 15 starts at EUR 999 (about ₹90,000), and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at EUR 1499 (about ₹1,36,000). The Photography Kit costs EUR 199 (around ₹18,000). More details on when they will be available in India will be shared on March 11.

