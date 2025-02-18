Xiaomi Phone Models: A Complete Guide

Abstract

Phone has become a basic necessity in today’s modern world. Consumers can find a variety of brands in the market but they are attracted more towards those brands which are equipped with latest technology , features and are economical . Xiaomi is one of the choices of consumers who has consistently dominated the budget smartphone market in India, offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phones under ₹15,000, whether for gaming, photography, or overall performance, this guide will help you find the perfect value-for-money device.

Xiaomi Models : Latest & Best Picks

1. Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G

Price Rs 11,834 Performance Octa Core 2.3 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6 GB RAM Display 6.79 inches ( 17.25 cm) FHD+IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Camera 108 MP + 2 MP Dual PriRing LED 13MP Front Camera Battery 5030 mAH Turbo charging USB Type-C Port

2. Xiaomi Redmi 13 C 5G

Price Rs 10,490 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Media Tek Dimesnity 610 4 GB RAM Display 6.74 inches ( 17.72 cm) HD+IPS LCD 90 Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP + 0.08 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 5MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

3. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G

Price Rs 11,999 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4 GB RAM Display 6.79 inches ( 17,25 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP + 2MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

4. Xiaomi Redmi 14 C 6 GB RAM

Price Rs 11,999 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6 GB RAM Display 6.88 inches ( 17.48 cm) HD+ IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Camera Battery 5160 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Price Rs 14,990 Performance Octa Core 2.05 GHz Dual Media Tek Hello G90T 6GB RAM Display 6.53 inches ( 16.59 cm) FHD + IPS LCD Camera 64+8+2+2 MP Quad P dual LED Flash 20 MP Front Camera Battery 4500 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Price Rs 11,990 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM Display 6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + Super AMOLED 60Hz Refresh Rate Camera 48+8+2+2MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

7. Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM

Price Rs 13,194 Performance Octa Core 2.3 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 8GB RAM Display 6.79 inches ( 17.25 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Camera 108MP + 2MP Dual Primary Camera Ring LED 13 MP Front Camera Battery 5030 mAH Turbo Charging USB Type-C Port

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Price Rs 13,430 Performance Octa Core 2.05 GHz Dual MediaTeK Helio G96 6 GB RAM Display 6.67 inches ( 16.94 cm) FHD + AMOLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Camera 108 + 8+2+ 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 16 MP Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAH Turbo Charging USB Type-C Port

9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

Price Rs 12,000 Performance Octa Core ( 2.4 GHz , Quad Core + 1.8 GHz Quad Core) Snapdragon 680 4GB RAM Display 6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + AMOLED 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 + 8+2+ 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

10. Xiaomi Redmi 14 C 128 GB

Price Rs 10,999 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Quad Core + 1.95 GHz Hexa Core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4GB RAM Display 6.88 inches ( 17.48 cm) HD + IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras Battery 5160 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

11. Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Price Rs 11,999 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media TeK Dimensity 700 4GB RAM Display 6.58 inches ( 16.71 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP + 2MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

12. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE

Price Rs 10,490 Performance Octa Core 2.05 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media tek Helio G95 6GB RAM Display 6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + Super AMOLED 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera 64 + 8 + 2 +2MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

13. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Price Rs 12,290 Performance Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media tek Dimensity 700 4GB RAM Display 6.5 inches ( 16.51 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate Camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

Conclusion

With powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and advanced camera setups, Xiaomi ensures that budget-conscious buyers don’t have to compromise on performance. By choosing the right model based on your specific needs—whether gaming, photography, or everyday use—you can enjoy a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.