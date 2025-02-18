Live
- Mandaviya, Fadnavis to lead 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ march in Pune tomorrow
- LoP Rahul Gandhi criticises govt over CEC appointment, submits dissent note
- Eknath Shinde accuses Uddhav Thackeray of discarding Balasaheb’s thoughts for power
- Managing exam stress: Tips for a healthier mind and better performance
- Shanmuga Priyan on picking Sushmitha Bhat to play lead in Love Marriage: I wanted a heroine with a traditional face
- Apple’s February 19 Event: iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPads, and More Products to Unveil
- H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, to Grace the SOUL Leadership Conclave as Guest of Honour in New Delhi
- Xiaomi Phone Models: A Complete Guide
- Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide's toxic waste
- Seven SFI students suspended in new ragging case, Kerala Minister to meet principals
Just In
Xiaomi Phone Models: A Complete Guide
Looking for the best Xiaomi smartphones under ₹15,000? Explore our list of top budget-friendly Xiaomi models featuring powerful performance, high-quality cameras, and long-lasting batteries. Find the perfect value-for-money device for gaming, photography, or everyday use!
Abstract
Phone has become a basic necessity in today’s modern world. Consumers can find a variety of brands in the market but they are attracted more towards those brands which are equipped with latest technology , features and are economical . Xiaomi is one of the choices of consumers who has consistently dominated the budget smartphone market in India, offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phones under ₹15,000, whether for gaming, photography, or overall performance, this guide will help you find the perfect value-for-money device.
Xiaomi Models : Latest & Best Picks
1. Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G
Price
Rs 11,834
Performance
Octa Core 2.3 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6 GB RAM
Display
6.79 inches ( 17.25 cm) FHD+IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
108 MP + 2 MP Dual PriRing LED 13MP Front Camera
Battery
5030 mAH Turbo charging USB Type-C Port
2. Xiaomi Redmi 13 C 5G
Price
Rs 10,490
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Media Tek Dimesnity 610 4 GB RAM
Display
6.74 inches ( 17.72 cm) HD+IPS LCD 90 Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 MP + 0.08 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 5MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
3. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Price
Rs 11,999
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4 GB RAM
Display
6.79 inches ( 17,25 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 MP + 2MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
4. Xiaomi Redmi 14 C 6 GB RAM
Price
Rs 11,999
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 6 GB RAM
Display
6.88 inches ( 17.48 cm) HD+ IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Camera
Battery
5160 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price
Rs 14,990
Performance
Octa Core 2.05 GHz Dual Media Tek Hello G90T 6GB RAM
Display
6.53 inches ( 16.59 cm) FHD + IPS LCD
Camera
64+8+2+2 MP Quad P dual LED Flash 20 MP Front Camera
Battery
4500 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Price
Rs 11,990
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz Dual Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM
Display
6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + Super AMOLED 60Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
48+8+2+2MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
7. Xiaomi Redmi 13 8GB RAM
Price
Rs 13,194
Performance
Octa Core 2.3 GHz Dual Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 8GB RAM
Display
6.79 inches ( 17.25 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
108MP + 2MP Dual Primary Camera Ring LED 13 MP Front Camera
Battery
5030 mAH Turbo Charging USB Type-C Port
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Price
Rs 13,430
Performance
Octa Core 2.05 GHz Dual MediaTeK Helio G96 6 GB RAM
Display
6.67 inches ( 16.94 cm) FHD + AMOLED 120Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
108 + 8+2+ 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 16 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5000 mAH Turbo Charging USB Type-C Port
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G
Price
Rs 12,000
Performance
Octa Core ( 2.4 GHz , Quad Core + 1.8 GHz Quad Core) Snapdragon 680 4GB RAM
Display
6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + AMOLED 90Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 + 8+2+ 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
10. Xiaomi Redmi 14 C 128 GB
Price
Rs 10,999
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Quad Core + 1.95 GHz Hexa Core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4GB RAM
Display
6.88 inches ( 17.48 cm) HD + IPS LCD 120Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5160 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
11. Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Price
Rs 11,999
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media TeK Dimensity 700 4GB RAM
Display
6.58 inches ( 16.71 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
50 MP + 2MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
12. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE
Price
Rs 10,490
Performance
Octa Core 2.05 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media tek Helio G95 6GB RAM
Display
6.43 inches ( 16.33 cm) FHD + Super AMOLED 90Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
64 + 8 + 2 +2MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
13. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Price
Rs 12,290
Performance
Octa Core 2.2 GHz , Dual Core + 2 GHz Hexa Core Media tek Dimensity 700 4GB RAM
Display
6.5 inches ( 16.51 cm) FHD + IPS LCD 90Hz Refresh Rate
Camera
48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Cameras
Battery
5000 mAH Fast Charging USB Type-C Port
Conclusion
With powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and advanced camera setups, Xiaomi ensures that budget-conscious buyers don’t have to compromise on performance. By choosing the right model based on your specific needs—whether gaming, photography, or everyday use—you can enjoy a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.