17-Year-Old Boy From Kerala Made Robot To Serve Food And Newspaper

Mohammad Shiad, a 17-year-old student in the 12th grade, created the robot 'Pathooty' to deliver food and newspapers in the Vengad Koothuparamba. He attends Vengad E.K. Nayanar Memorial Govt H.S.S. as a computer science student.

The food vendor "Android Pathooty" rose to fame in Kerala's town Koothuparamba. A robot named "Pathooty" has arrived at the Karayan Thodiyil Rich Mehal House in Venged, Koothuparamba of the Kannur district to serve lunch and carry newspapers to the rooms.

As part of a school assignment, Shiad created a robot. The robot was built with plastic stool, aluminium sheet, a female dummy, serving plates, etc. He claimed that an ultrasonic sensor, a mobile application created using the M I T software, and an Admega Micro Controller all work together to regulate robot operation.

The robot may operate manually or automatically, according to Shiad. Arjun, a classmate, contributed to the building effort. As per Shiad's father, the robot only cost Rs 10,000, and lots of people came to his house to see it.