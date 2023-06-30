Live
58% Gen Z will walk away if firms fail to provide personal fulfilment: Report
About 58 per cent younger, purpose-driven generation (Gen Z) intend to walk away if their organisations fail to provide a sense of personal fulfilment at work, a new report said on Friday.
According to India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 report, when it comes to strong team dynamics, collaborative teams boost motivation, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in employees who are 1.6 times more productive and focused.
On the other hand, for the goal-driven older generation, productivity declined by 37 per cent when team dynamics are weak.
"Our recent India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces in 2023 report reveals that employee experience in mid-size workplaces has remained consistent since 2022. However, employees have expressed a pressing need for more effective and transparent communication practices within these organisations, particularly with the presence of an inter-generational workforce," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.
The report surveyed over 330,000 individuals from the IT industry, manufacturing industry, and others.
Moreover, the report showed that organisations that overlook a robust workplace culture have a striking 69 per cent of their employees highly susceptible to disengagement, experiencing a sense of disconnect from their work.