5G Services Launched: What They Provide While India Prepares

5G trials have been given the green light all over the world, including India. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have partnered with Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE, while Jio joined up with Samsung. What does this mean for the 5G market? And how does new technology improve our already interconnected world?

Doors Opening in India

Several countries have reportedly allowed Chinese gear to be used alongside western products in their 5G trials, expanding the range of available equipment. Jay Chen, CEO of Huawei India, agrees that testing this revolutionary telecom technology requires the best gear and innovations modern industries can provide. It is hoped that the trials will result in a boost to Indian services and markets within the telecommunication, business and entertainment sectors.

Better Services and Devices

5G – or fifth-generation cellular wireless – will enhance our connection to the digital world in a number of ways. Reduced latency and improved connectivity, data speeds and capacity are the main features to remember. The overall system of a 5G network is meant to be smarter and simpler to install. It should take around two years for the technology to evolve into its full potential, but compatible devices are already in circulation.

Samsung is dominating the 5G smartphone market with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Ford and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Motorola's Z3 and Z4 are strong competitors, as are the products of Huawei, OnePlus, Xiaomi and many other developers. But the technology's applications will not be limited to mobile connectivity and entertainment – games, videos, augmented reality. Its benefits are expected to extend to IoT, smart cars, healthcare, business management and environmental monitoring.

Potential for Existing Services

Current wireless networks are primarily used for entertainment, like accessing social media or video content on the go. The next challenge for wireless systems has been live streaming, whether a game of football or eSports tournament. Twitch and YouTube strive to ensure viewers do not miss a moment of their favourite Counter-Strike team's battles, no matter what network they are on.



What 5G brings to the table for all services with an online presence is a stronger digital performance. No lag. Faster streaming. Better interaction for users and providers. New technologies enabled by the success of 5G that will give a whole new meaning to entertainment. And, as already suggested, the same potential for innovation can reinvent other industries and their existing contributors too.

Highly promising projects aside, 5G remains in its trial stage. Initial impressions are sure to emerge within the next few months. Officials seem confident that it really is only a matter of time before the new networks and devices prove themselves the missing link between current satisfying technologies and the next step in our digital evolution.