A New Wired Nest Doorbell to Launch in 2022 with 24/7 Recording: Google

Google is working on a successor to the excellent Nest Hello doorbell, which it recently renamed the Nest Doorbell (wired). The new Nest Doorbell will support 24/7 recording, will work with the Google Home app (not the Nest app), and should launch in 2022.



Rishi Chandra, CEO of Google Nest, shared the news in a blog post on the Google Nest community forum today. "We commit to being more transparent with you on where we are taking the camera portfolio," writes Chandra. "We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching the 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022."

No further details about the new doorbell chamber were shared, so we don't know if it will be smaller than the new, very large Nest Doorbell (battery). This is likely to be the case, though, as you won't have to carry a huge battery.

We also don't know if it will have offline storage and battery backup in the event of a power outage, a feature of Google's newer battery-powered Nest cameras and doorbells. The current Nest Doorbell (wired) also has some features that the Nest Doorbell (battery) doesn't have, including Alexa and SmartThings integration, a wider field of view, a larger zoom, and a 2K colour sensor. Plus, get sound alerts (people talking, dog barking) with a Nest Aware subscription.

While Google has already said that sound alerts should make it to their new cameras, I guess some of these high-end hardware specs won't make it to the second-gen (wired) Nest doorbell. To date, Google's own version of the original Nest products tends to remove the bits that made them best-in-class in pursuit of a lower price. For example, the new Nest thermostat ditches the lovely touch dial from the original version, for almost half the price.

Chandra also shared details about the merger of the Nest app with the Google Home app. The entire post was essentially an apology to users for having to use the Google Home app to manage the new cameras when they were used to the seamless experience of the excellent Nest app with their older Nest devices. "We're committed to bringing the Nest devices and experiences you love in the Nest app to the Home app," he writes. "This will take time to get right."

He shared that the ability to quickly and easily switch between events in the Google Home app is coming soon. Currently, you have to scroll through the hours out of nowhere if your events are far apart. There will also be the option to replay a glimpse of the events rather than replaying them entirely.

He also confirmed that a desktop option for the Google Home app will arrive in 2022, where users can view and control their new Nest cameras and doorbell signals, but in particular, he didn't mention the old ones, which include first-generation Nest Cams. and Nest Cam IQ. With the demise of the Nest Hello (sorry, first-gen Nest Doorbell (wired)), the only legacy product that works exclusively on the Nest app is the Nest Protect smoke alarm. Once you move, it's probably closing time for the Nest app.



