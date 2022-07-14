After 'Boycott Nothing' trends on Twitter, Nothing India head releases a statement

Following the release of Nothing Phone (1) on Tuesday, hashtags like "boycott Nothing" and "love Nothing" began trending on Twitter. In fact, these were among the top trends in India on Wednesday, all day. Are you wondering where such trends started in the first place? Unrelated to the design, specifications or price of the Nothing Phone (1), these hashtags appeared primarily in the South Indian tech community criticizing the London-based tech brand headed by Carl Pei.



Hashtags like 'boycott Nothing' and 'love Nothing' started trending after a popular YouTube channel 'Prasadtechintelugu' released their new video on the newly released Nothing Phone (1). This video sparked several other South Indian creators, which is how such hashtags started trending on the microblogging site.



In the video, which was a joke, the YouTuber was unpacking a fake Nothing Phone box (1) that did not have a phone inside but a letter that read: "Hi Prasad, this device is not for South Indian people. Thank you." So much so that the text was written in the dotted font used by the Nothing brand.



In a short time, the screenshot of the fake letter circulated all over social networks, and several creators misunderstood the intention behind the video. Moreover, most of the creators mistook the letter for official communication from the brand. Notably, the YouTuber created the video protesting not providing Nothing Phone (1) review units to regional content creators in the country.



Hours after Nothing received backlash on Twitter, Nothing India boss Manu Sharma released an official statement on the matter. Sharma said that the brand planned to ship units of Nothing Phone (1) in a phased manner, and "many content creators, including regional language journalists, have received the units." Sharma also said this matter is less about "review units" and more about the "fake letter" pulled from a "fake box of nothing with no disclaimer." Here is the statement from him:



Nothing India head Manu Sharma Letter







