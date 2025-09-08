AI Wave Forces Mass Layoffs: Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, TCS Among Major Tech Firms Cutting Jobs in 2025

The wave of tech layoffs is showing no signs of slowing in 2025. Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have all confirmed significant workforce reductions, as artificial intelligence continues to reshape business operations and job structures. According to industry tracker Layoffs.fyi, more than 83,000 employees have already lost jobs across 194 companies this year—underscoring how automation is changing the future of work.

Salesforce and Oracle Slash Jobs Amid AI Transition

In fresh filings with state regulators, Salesforce and Oracle revealed hundreds of job cuts in the United States. Oracle confirmed over 250 eliminations across Redwood City, Pleasanton, and Santa Clara, along with another 101 roles in Seattle. Salesforce is preparing to reduce more than 260 jobs in San Francisco and nearly 100 in Seattle, with cuts taking effect from November 3.

Salesforce tied its decision directly to the success of its AI platform, Agentforce. “At the start of this year we deployed help.agentforce.com. Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline, and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles. We’ve successfully redeployed hundreds of employees into other areas like professional services, sales, and customer success," a company spokesperson said.

Microsoft Leads With Aggressive Cuts Despite Strong Growth

No other tech giant has trimmed its workforce as aggressively as Microsoft this year. Since May, the company has let go of more than 15,000 employees across product, engineering, sales, and gaming divisions—despite posting strong revenue growth. Microsoft previously cut 10,000 jobs in 2023, but the latest restructuring reflects its decision to redirect resources. With over $80 billion already committed to AI infrastructure, the company is strategically shifting toward long-term AI dominance while reducing costs elsewhere.

TCS Brings Layoffs to India’s IT Sector

India’s IT powerhouse, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), also confirmed layoffs, trimming around 12,000 roles—roughly 2 percent of its workforce. The move, announced in July, shocked many as the Indian IT sector was once seen as immune to large-scale layoffs. TCS explained that the decision aligns with its vision of creating a “future-ready organisation,” investing in AI, next-generation infrastructure, and emerging markets. Its controversial “bench policy,” which limits how long employees can remain unassigned, has also fueled debate.

Layoffs Spread Across Big Tech and Beyond

The ripple effects are visible across the industry. Intel is preparing for one of the deepest workforce reductions this year, with plans to cut 25,000 roles by the end of 2025. Meta has let go of around 3,600 employees, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasizing “non-regrettable attrition.” Google has executed several rounds of layoffs across Search, Ads, Engineering, and Marketing, as it doubles down on AI-first strategies. Amazon has been more cautious but still trimmed hundreds of jobs, particularly in AWS.

Even smaller players have not been spared. Scale AI laid off 200 full-time employees and 500 contractors in July, while cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike eliminated around 500 roles to reduce expenses.

As AI adoption accelerates, tech companies continue to restructure, creating a future where efficiency often comes at the expense of human jobs.