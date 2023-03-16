Airtel 5G reaches over 265 cities; Find the list

Bharti Airtel is already rolling out its 5G network connectivity in India at a fast speed. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the telco has deployed its non-independent fifth-generation (NSA) network in more than 265 cities. It is also the first mobile operator to make 5G commercially available to everyone. This means that all Airtel users can access 5G connectivity once they are available in the 5G network area. Unlike Jio, which offers 5G connectivity by invitation.



As for Airtel 5G-enabled cities, recently, the telecom company announced the launch of 5G services in 125 cities. With this, the count of cities with the Airtel 5G Plus network has already reached over 265 cities. While the full list of cities was not released with the announcement, Airtel shared that it has reached every state and UT with its network. As for the Airtel 5G Plus full list, the telecom operator has updated its list on its website.

Find the Airtel 5G Plus full list

- Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tinsukia, and Tezpur.

- Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapur, Eluru, Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Cuddapah, Ongole, Vizianagaram, and Nellore.

- Bihar: Patna, Araria, Bettiah, Barh, Biharsharif, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj, Bihta, Gopalganj, Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Sonepur, Fatwah, Jehanabad, Gaya, Forbesganj, Motihari, Siwan, Saharsa, Madhepura, Lakhisarai, Sultanganj, Jamui, and Khagaria.

- Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Raipur

- Chandigarh: Chandigarh

- Delhi

- Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Dahej, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Navsari, Morbi, Surendrana, Junagadh, Vapi, Bharuch, Anand, Bhavnagar, Ankleshwar, Jamnagar, Kadodara, Nadiad, Kalol, Mehsana, and Bhuj.

- Haryana: Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

- Himachal Pradesh: Baddi, Shimla, Dharamshala, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Manali, Nalagarh, Solan, and Palampur.

- Jammu & Kashmir: Akhnoor, Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Kupwara, Khour and Lakhanpur.

- Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Adityapur, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Ramgarh Cantonment, Khunti.

- Kerala: Cheruvannur, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ponnani, Kalamassery, Tirurangadi, Thrippunithura, Tirur, Kollam, Edathala, Muvattupuzha, Palakkad, Vengara, Vazhakkala and Kayamkulam.

- Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

- Maharashtra: Bhandara City, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dhule, Nashik, Achalpur, Udgir, Yavatmal City, Sinnar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Thane, Buldana and Khamgaon.

- Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Dewas, Jabalpur, Sagar, Mhow and Pithampur.

- Manipur: Imphal and Churachandpur.

- Mizoram: Aizawl

- Nagaland: Kohima and Dimapur

- Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Behrampur, Balasore, Anugul, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Bhawanipatna, Paradeep, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Bargarh Town, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur Road, and Talcher.

- Punjab: Ludhiana, Derabassi, Kharar, Mohali and Zirakpur.

- Rajasthan: Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Kota, Udaipur, Bhiwadi, Bikaner and Bhilwara, Pali, Ganganagar, Sikar, and Jodhpur.

- Sikkim: Gangtok

- Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Madurai, and Trichy

- Telangana: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Ramagundam and Warangal,

- Tripura: Agartala

- Uttarakhand: Dehradun and Haridwar.

- Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Shahjahanpur, Raebareli, Barabanki, Chandauli, Banda, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Mau, Gonda, Bareilly and Aligarh.

- West Bengal: Siliguri

Airtel has also announced that even in cities where 5G is unavailable, users can try the new network by visiting nearby Airtel stores.





