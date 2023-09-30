Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network

Within 1 year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that it has over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network. The company also announced that Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country.

Making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all 28 states and 8 union territories. From the scenic Balia in Bihar to the historic Cuttack in Odisha, the smallest Ramgarh district in Jharkhand to Bishnoi, a land for wildlife lovers in Rajasthan, from the serene Serai of Kerala to the marshy villages of Kashmir, Airtel customers are now onto the digital superhighway and are enjoying blazing fast speeds.

Commenting on the milestone, Randeep Sekhon, CTO Bharti Airtel,said, “We are thrilled at the speed of adoption to 5G by millions of our customers, and we are reaching this milestone earlier than planned. This marks a big expansion of Airtel’s 5G coverage going from 1 million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed, and I am sure, we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age.”

*With the exception of districts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through VSAT.

