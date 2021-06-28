Airtel discontinues these three prepaid recharge plans; Check out the alternative plans

Airtel has discontinued up to prepaid recharge plans and is no longer seen on the company's website. Airtel discontinues prepaid recharge plans include Rs 279, Rs 179 and Rs 45. Did you have them? Check out the alternative prepaid plans.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans: Airtel discontinued these three prepaid plans from its official website. These prepaid plans include the Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans and the Rs 45 Smart Recharge package. In addition to the basic offers, these prepaid Airtel plans came with Bharti AXA life insurance coverage. Even when these three plans were discontinued, Airtel has launched a new Rs 128 smart recharge package. As a result, Airtel has confirmed the discontinuation of these prepaid plans.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans Rs 279, Rs 179 and Rs 45

Airtel is no longer offering the Rs 279 and Rs 179 recharge plans and the Rs 45 Smart Recharge package, according to a report from OnlyTech. As for the question of what these plans offer, know that Airtel's Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan provided truly unlimited calls on any network and 100 SMS per day. It also provided 1.5 GB of data per day, and it was valid for 28 days. In addition to this, Airtel's Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan offered four-week courses at Shaw Academy, premium Wynk Music, HDFC life insurance worth Rs 4 lakh, and premium content on Airtel Xstream.

Alternative Recharge Plan: Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

An alternative to the Rs 279 recharge plan is the Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan. It offers similar benefits minus the insurance offer. Airtel users will receive 1.5 GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. In addition, it offers Airtel Xstream, free HelloTunes on Wynk Music, one month of access to Amazon Prime Video, and a Rs 150 refund on FASTag transactions.

Alternative Recharge Plan: Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

The second discontinued plan is the Rs 179 prepaid plan which offered Rs 2 lakh worth of Bharti AXA life insurance, 2GB of data, 300 SMS with a validity period of 28 days; it also offers unlimited calls. Those looking for alternative plans with 2GB per day data can opt for the Rs 298 prepaid plan, which also comes with 28 days of validity.

Alternative Recharge Plan: Rs 128 Prepaid Plan

Airtel has removed the Rs 45 pack in smart recharge packages and added one priced at Rs 128. This Airtel recharge plan does not offer any talk time or data benefits. However, it brings local calls and STD at 2.5 paise per second and SMS at Re 1 and Rs 1.5, respectively. The Rs 128 Smart Recharge package is valid for 28 days.