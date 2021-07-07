Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches 'Secure Internet'

As working and studying from home becomes a part of life, and cyber security problems have also increased. According to figures released by CERT-In, India experienced a 300% increase in cyber attacks in 2020. About 59% of Indian adults have been victims of cyber crime in the past 12 months, as per the Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

As a bulwark against such threats, Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched 'Secure Internet' for its customers, a tool that offers real-time protection to all connected devices.

Blocks malware (including viruses), high-risk websites and applications in real-time, taking advantage of Airtel's network security appliance for all devices connected to Airtel Xstream Fiber via "Wi-Fi," the company said in a Press release.

Multiple security modes for multiple uses

"Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

'Secure Internet' gives multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes. With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children, thus providing much-needed protection against online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society, the statement added.

To subscribe to the service, users need to open the Airtel Thanks app on the Android or iOS phone and then click Browse and then Internet Security. The service can be deactivated through the same application.

The service is available to all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers for a subscription of Rs 99 per month. The subscription comes with a 30-day free trial of the service.