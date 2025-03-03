AI’s Growing Role in PC Purchases: Lenovo’s Gregory Beh Weighs In

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming consumer technology, and its impact on personal computing is set to grow significantly. While AI is already a key driver in smartphones and smart home devices, its integration into PCs is becoming increasingly important. Gregory Beh, Category Lead, Asia Pacific, Lenovo, believes that AI will soon play a major role in influencing purchasing decisions, particularly in markets like India, where battery life and performance have traditionally been the primary considerations.

AI Adoption Expected to Surge

During a Lenovo event in Yokohama, Beh highlighted the rapid evolution of AI-powered PCs. “IDC projections indicate that AI PC adoption will witness substantial growth in the next three to four years,” he stated. He emphasised that AI is enhancing both efficiency and battery performance, making it an integral part of the computing experience.

Major Chipmakers Driving AI PC Revolution

Leading chip manufacturers, including Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, are focusing on AI integration, creating a new category of AI-powered PCs. Lenovo has also embraced this trend with its Aura Edition AI PCs, designed to boost performance and efficiency through AI-driven optimisations.

No Subscription Fees for AI Features

Unlike some competitors that may introduce subscription-based AI functionalities, Lenovo is ensuring that all AI-powered features in its latest lineup are included at no additional cost. “All the features showcased today will be part of the package that users receive—no subscriptions for AI functionalities, at least for now,” Beh confirmed.

Multi-Chip Strategy for Greater Flexibility

To cater to diverse user preferences, Lenovo is offering AI-powered laptops with Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD processors. This approach allows users to choose a device that best suits their needs. Beh noted that while Apple follows a unified architecture with its in-house silicon, Lenovo’s strategy ensures that consumers are not confined to a single ecosystem.

“Our goal is to provide options,” he said. “If you want to explore a new architecture, the Snapdragon-based PC is an option. But if you prefer a more traditional platform, Intel and AMD remain solid choices.”

AI-Driven PCs Without Compromising Performance

Lenovo’s AI PCs are designed to enhance user experience while maintaining core functionalities. The Yoga Aura Edition, for instance, features an ultra-thin, portable design while preserving high display quality, battery longevity, and keyboard responsiveness.

As AI continues to evolve, its role in shaping PC technology and consumer choices is expected to grow, making AI-powered computing a key trend in the coming years.