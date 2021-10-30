All iOS users can now Super Follow on Twitter

Twitter allows all iOS users to Super Follow selected creators. The feature, first released in September and only available in the US and Canada, allows users to monetize their Twitter account and create exclusive content through monthly subscriptions.

Twitter first announced Super Follows in February and released it to select creators in September. In the first two weeks, subscribers had contributed about $ 6,000, according to SensorTower.

It's Super Following time –– everyone globally on iOS now has the option to Super Follow select creators. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 28, 2021

Users interested in Super Follows must meet the minimum requirements, in accordance with Super Follows policy. They must be 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers, have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. Once accepted, they must tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

Users are eligible to earn up to 97 percent of their Super Follows subscription revenue after in-app purchase fees, with Twitter taking 3 percent. However, if a user earns $ 50,000, they can earn up to 80 percent of the revenue after in-app purchase fees, and Twitter will increase their share by up to 20 percent of future earnings.

Super followers are supposed to have access to additional content and earn badges for easy recognition. Twitter says it plans to include Android and web users in the future as it expands Super Follows.