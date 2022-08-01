All iPhone 14 models to get Samsung's M12 OLED display

Apple's iPhone 14 launch is mid-September, and until now, it was believed that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would get the best features and upgrades, while iPhone 14 would be a plain phone with an upgraded old chip, but not much else. Now, that story is simply being killed. It is now being reported that all upcoming iPhones, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will get the advanced Samsung M12 OLED display. According to a Forbes report, "Industry display specialist Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), revealed that Samsung's 'M12 OLED material set' display tech is coming to all iPhone 14 models."



It is worth mentioning that even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra did not get it! Earlier, a report from The Elec also reported that Apple was considering the M12. This report also suggests that the M12 OLED panel will first be seen in Samsung's upcoming foldable phones before it appears in the iPhone 14. Meanwhile, according to a report in The Economic Times, the new screen consists of red, green, and blue pixels as the main elements in OLED panels. Also, the M12 OLED screen will provide more colour accuracy to the iPhone 14 series.



It can be known that the official release date and other details regarding the iPhone 14 series are not yet known. The release of the Apple iPhone 14 will probably be on September 13, according to the trends of recent years. Based on Apple's history, the iPhone 14 series will likely launch on the first or second Tuesday of September. This means that the Apple event can take place on September 6 or 13.

The report further said that Apple had officially launched the iPhone 13 series on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Similarly, iPhone 14 pre-orders are expected to take place on September 9 or 16, as Apple had kicked off the iPhone 13 pre-order on September 17, Friday, 2021, after the phone's launch.







