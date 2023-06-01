Amazon Echo Pop Launched in India; Features, Price and Availability

Amazon has added a new product to the Echo family, and like previous generation Echo products, it brings a new design to the table. Amazon had introduced the hockey puck design, followed by a spherical design and now the Echo Pop comes in a hemisphere form factor. Apart from having an interesting design, the Echo Pop also comes with many interesting features; the device can track cricket scores, control lights and smart plugs, set alarms, reminders, etc. Driving the show is Amazon's new AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which allows for faster responses to requests to Alexa.



Speaking of the Echo Pop, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager at Amazon Devices India, said: “Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full Alexa capabilities, and a sleek design. With this latest smart speaker, we've increased design innovation to provide more choices for customers. Aesthetics have become an integral part of our choices today, and customers have always appreciated the audio experience of Echo smart speakers. We look forward to customer feedback on the Echo Pop's new design and audio and hope it adds more colour, fun, and entertainment to your homes.



Amazon Echo Pop: Specifications and Features



The Echo Pop speaker has a front-facing speaker that faces you, making it easy to hear music and voices clearly. You can use Alexa to ask the speaker to play songs from different music apps like Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, etc. JioSaavn, Apple Music and others (some apps may require a subscription). If you connect your phone to the Echo Pop via Bluetooth, you can also listen to your favourite music from your phone.

In addition to playing songs, you can control many smart home devices with your voice. These devices include smart lights and other home appliances from brands like Wipro, Syska, Xiaomi, and more. Just say, "Alexa, dim the light in the bedroom", or "Alexa, turn on the AC." You can also use smart plugs (sold separately) to control non-smart appliances and create a pleasant environment.

Amazon Echo Pop: Price and Availability

Echo Pop launched at Rs 4999 and is available for purchase on Amazon's official website. The device is available in green, purple, black, and white colour options. Customers can also check out the new smart speaker at online and offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika and Amazon device kiosks across India.

Echo Pop is a great device for children to learn and have fun without using screens. Interacting with Alexa can help children develop curiosity and communication skills. Parents can ask Alexa to play bedtime stories, nursery rhymes, jokes, quizzes, fun facts, and English lessons and access many other educational features. Just say, "Alexa, why does it rain?" or "Alexa, open Math tables" to get started.

You can also create routines to automate your daily tasks and stay organized. You can set alarms, get weather updates, add items to your shopping list, pay bills, and more. Just say, "Alexa, pay the electricity bill", "Alexa, how's today's weather?" or "Alexa, remind me to pay the car insurance."