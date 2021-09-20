Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: The E-Commerce Battle to Start Soon

The stage has been set for what is considered the nation's largest e-commerce battle. Shortly after Flipkart announced the sale of Big Billion Days, which is coming soon, rival Amazon also announced the sale of this year's "Great Indian Festival." The Amazon "Great Indian Festival" sale is said to be "coming soon" with discounts on more than 20 lakhs of products. According to the microsite published by Amazon, the Great Indian Festival sale will launch during the holiday season in India this year. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to get an instant 10 percent discount on credit and debit card purchases from partner bank HDFC and EMI payments from HDFC bank.



Amazon says users will be able to avail of free EMI on their debit and credit cards through Bajaj Finserv for up to Rs 1 lakh. There is an exchange offer that will allow users to exchange their old devices for a discount of up to Rs 25,000. The sale will include deals on cell phones and accessories, electronics, games, toys, televisions, appliances, Amazon Echo / Kindle / Fire TV products, fashion and more. The sale, like every year, will start earlier for Amazon Prime subscribers, compared to non-primary users. Dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale have yet to be announced, but it is expected to start in October.

This comes just days after Flipkart announced its Big Billion Days sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant's flagship sale for each year. The dates for the Big Billion Days sale have also not been announced yet, but the two sales are expected to conflict, as has been the case previously.