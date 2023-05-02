Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more

Amazon announced a new big summer sale on its platform and disclosed some deals a few days before the event. The retail giant will offer massive discounts on the iPhone 14, OnePlus 10R, iQOO Z6 Lite, and more. There will also be a huge discount offer on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone. Amazon's new summer sale will kick off on May 4, and the end date has yet to be revealed. There are chances that the company is planning to hold the sale until the end of May. But, there is no confirmation and we will get clarity in the next few days. These are some of the best deals that will be available during the Amazon sale.



Amazon's sales page says the iPhone 14 will get the biggest discount during the sale, but the e-commerce company has kept the price hidden for now. The tagline for the iPhone 14 deal is that people will get the "lowest price on Amazon." While the price of this iPhone is not yet known, Amazon revealed deals on several Android phones.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, recently launched in India, will be available for Rs 12,490, including the bank offer. This is one of the best 5G phones lesser than Rs 15,000, and the latest Amazon sale makes it a lucrative deal. For your reference, the Galaxy M14 has been announced in India at a beginning price of Rs 14,990.

Those with a budget below Rs 15,000 in India can also plan to buy the iQOO Z6 Lite, which will be offered at Rs 12,499 during the Amazon Great Summer sale. If you can stretch your budget to the Rs 30,000 segment in India, you can buy the OnePlus 10R effectively at Rs 29,999. This includes a bank offer that will be found during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer sale.

The OnePlus 11 5G from OnePlus, can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 55,999 with a bank offer. The Xiaomi 12 Pro got effectively dropped to Rs 42,999 with a bank offer. People looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 at a lower price can get it at an effective price of Rs 51,999 but note that the battery life of this phone is not that great, and one will be required to charge twice in one day with moderate use.