Amazon India Announces Prime Day 2025 Deals – From July 12 to 14

Amazon India today announced the most anticipated Prime Day 2025 deals, exclusively for Prime members. Starting from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, shoppers can look forward to 72 hours of non-stop shopping, unbeatable deals, and blockbuster entertainment. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech, refresh your wardrobe or home, Prime Day brings fantastic savings across categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and much more. It's the perfect time to shop, indulge, and make the most of your Prime membership with offers curated specially for Prime members. Customers can save big with 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.*

Prime Day 2025 Deals* – A Sneak Peek!

Smartphones and Accessories

● Prime Day Premiers will host new launches across top smartphone brands. Customers can get their hands on the latest launches in mobile technology, offering a variety of new features and vibrant colours.

● The line-up includes Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, HONOR X9c 5G, OPPO Reno14 Series, LAVA Storm Lite 5G and iQOO 13, among others

● Avail up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories along with exciting offers such as Instant bank discounts, up to 24 months of No Cost EMI, Exchange offers worth up to INR 60,000 and many more.

● Get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, iQOO NEO 10R and many more flagship smartphones

Consumer Electronics and Personal Computing

Prime Day features top brands across multiple categories including laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and Asus; tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus; wearables from Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, and Fireboltt; headphones from Boat, Sony, Boult, JBL, and Bose; speakers from JBL, Boat, Bose, Zebronics, and Sony; and cameras from Sony, GoPro, Insta360, DJI, and Tapo

● Up to 80% off on electronics, accessories and headphones

● Up to 50% off on wearables, cameras and accessories along

● Up to 40% off on laptops and up to 60% off on tablets

● Up to 60% off on speakers

Home Appliances

Up to 65% off on home appliances from top brands including LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Carrier, with customers enjoying exchange discounts up to ₹17,000 and additional coupon discounts up to ₹5,000 on the latest energy-efficient refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other essential home appliances.

● Up to 60% off on washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB amongst others and air conditioners from Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, LG and more

● Up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, LG, Godrej amongst others and up to 50% off on dishwashers from Bosch, IFB, Faber and more

● Up to 65% off on chimney from Faber, Elica, Glen, Crompton amongst others and up to 60% off on microwaves from Samsung, LG, Haier and more

Smart devices and e-reader deals

● Make the most of smart home living experiences with Echo smart speakers and displays, and Alexa smart home combos

● Get up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindle

● Enjoy the convenience and comfort of reading anytime and anywhere with Kindle and get flat INR 3,000 off on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, the fastest and thinnest Kindle Paperwhite yet; available at just INR 13,999

● Flat 56% off on the Echo Pop Combo for Kids with Alexa Activity Kit at INR 3,499

● Flat 54% off on Echo (4th Generation) Combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb at INR 5,550

● Flat 51% off on Echo Pop Combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb at INR 3,499

● Flat 50% off on Echo (4th Generation) at INR 5,000

● Flat 41% on Echo Pop at INR 2,949

● Flat 19% off on Echo Dot (5th Generation) at INR 4,449; offer applicable on 12th July and 13th July 2025, only

● Flat 17% off on Echo Spot at just INR 7,449

● Flat INR 5,000 off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) at INR 8,999

● Flat INR 3,000 off on Echo Show 10 at INR 21,999

● Flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote. Save big by purchasing it for just INR 2,499

● Flat 50% off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite at INR 1,999

● Flat 36% off on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote at INR 4,499

Save big with Amazon Pay:

● Get 5% Instant discount* along with unlimited 5% cashback* on Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card and welcome rewards worth INR 3,000

● Get flat INR 100 back (minimum transaction of INR 1,000) with Amazon Pay UPI on your second purchase

● With Amazon Pay Later, get instant credit up to INR 60,000 and welcome rewards worth up to INR 600 (for eligible customers)

● Save up to 25% on flight bookings* and enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings

● Save up to 10% on Gift Cards

Amazon Business:

● Flat 70% off on more than 2L products across Laptops, Tablets, Headphones, ACs, Coolers, Fans, Office Furniture, Kitchen Appliances and Industrial Supplies

● Customers can avail additional upto 20% off on multi-unit purchases across multiple categories.

● Customers can enjoy cashback up to INR 9,999 across 3 purchases on eligible categories on their pre-paid orders

● Upto 50% off on bestselling laptops and tablets across top brands such as Acer, Dell, HP, Apple, ASUS, Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus and more

● Upto 70% off on headphones and speakers across top brands such as boAt, Boult, JBL, Zebronics and Sony

● Upto 60% off on Air conditioners across top brands like Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, LG and many more

● Upto 50% off on Air coolers across top Brands such as Bajaj, Crompton, Symphony and more

● Upto 60% off on Industrial supplies across top brands like Bosch, Stanley, Black+Decker and more

Explore all the great deals during Prime Day here.