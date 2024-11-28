Amazon India's first-ever Black Friday event to go live on November 29

Amazon India has announced its inaugural Black Friday event from November 29 to December 2. A hugely celebrated event globally, Amazon India’s first-ever Black Friday event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more across electronics and appliances categories.

“Therecord-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the hugeappetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we're raising the barby bringing Amazon's popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to Indiafor the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty,home appliances, and décor from Indian and international brands. Thismarks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value andshopping experience to customers across all categories,” said Saurabh Srivastava,Vice-President, Categories, Amazon India.

Customerscan get 10% instant discount with HDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card and HSBC bank Debitand Credit Cards and Credit EMI. For the Black Friday Sale, Prime members can get unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using Amazon co-brandedcredit cards, while non-Prime members receive 3% cashback. Prime members enjoy early access to special shopping events, including Prime Day.

40-75% off on mobile, electronics and accessories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Immerseyourself in a high-quality audio experience with the Samsung Galaxy ProBluetooth Headphones featuring active noise cancellation and a comfortabledesign ideal for entertainment and work

Amazfit Active 42mmAMOLED Smart Watch - Stay on top of your fitness game with theAmazfit smartwatch – your ultimate companion for workouts, health tracking, andAlexa-enabled smart features

Apple MacBook AirLaptop - Unleash power and performance with the Apple MacBook Airfeaturing the M1 Chip—sleek, fast, and built for productivity

Samsung Galaxy S23Ultra - Make your memories brighter with the power of Galaxy AIon the S23 Ultra. It lets you effortlessly perfect your photos with photoassist and communicate quickly across languages with Live Translate

Save big with Upto 65% off on Home must-haves

Unmatched offers on Your Favourite Sources of Fun and Relaxation