Amazon India's first-ever Black Friday event to go live on November 29
- Get great offers on consumer electronics across top brands such as Amazfit,Samsung, Apple, Sony and more
- Customers can get a 10% instant discount withHDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card and HSBC bank Debit and Credit Cards and Credit EMI
Amazon India has announced its inaugural Black Friday event from November 29 to December 2. A hugely celebrated event globally, Amazon India’s first-ever Black Friday event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more across electronics and appliances categories.
“Therecord-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the hugeappetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we're raising the barby bringing Amazon's popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to Indiafor the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty,home appliances, and décor from Indian and international brands. Thismarks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value andshopping experience to customers across all categories,” said Saurabh Srivastava,Vice-President, Categories, Amazon India.
Customerscan get 10% instant discount with HDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card and HSBC bank Debitand Credit Cards and Credit EMI. For the Black Friday Sale, Prime members can get unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using Amazon co-brandedcredit cards, while non-Prime members receive 3% cashback. Prime members enjoy early access to special shopping events, including Prime Day.
40-75% off on mobile, electronics and accessories
- Samsung Galaxy Buds - Immerseyourself in a high-quality audio experience with the Samsung Galaxy ProBluetooth Headphones featuring active noise cancellation and a comfortabledesign ideal for entertainment and work
- Amazfit Active 42mmAMOLED Smart Watch - Stay on top of your fitness game with theAmazfit smartwatch – your ultimate companion for workouts, health tracking, andAlexa-enabled smart features
- Apple MacBook AirLaptop - Unleash power and performance with the Apple MacBook Airfeaturing the M1 Chip—sleek, fast, and built for productivity
- Samsung Galaxy S23Ultra - Make your memories brighter with the power of Galaxy AIon the S23 Ultra. It lets you effortlessly perfect your photos with photoassist and communicate quickly across languages with Live Translate
Save big with Upto 65% off on Home must-haves
- Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC -Save energy with 7-in-1 convertible modes that smartly detect room temperature and forecast the cooling capacity using built-in sensors.
- LG 7 Kg Fully-AutomaticFront Load Washing Machine - Experience advanced laundry care withthe LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine—powerful,efficient, and designed for modern living
- Samsung 653 L Convertible 5-in-1 AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator - Upgradeyour kitchen with the Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator—efficiency,style, and innovation in one sleek design
Unmatched offers on Your Favourite Sources of Fun and Relaxation
- Sony PlayStation®5Digital Edition - Elevate your gaming experience with thesleek and powerful Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Slim—next-gen performancein a compact design.
- Xiaomi 80 cm HD Ready Google LED TV - Upgradeyour display to 1366 x 768 pixels with the Xiaomi 32-inch HD Ready Smart GoogleLED TV with Screen Mirroring, Quick Mute,, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernetconnectivity.