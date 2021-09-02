Amazon plans to hire 8,000 direct workforce 

Mumbai: Amazon is planning to hire more than 8,000 direct workforce across 35 cities in the country this year across corporate, technology, customer service and operations roles, according to a top company official.

"We have more than 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, including cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat. These job opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles," Amazon HR Leader - Corporate, APAC, and MENA Deepti Varma said.

She further noted that "we're also hiring for machine learning applied sciences. We are hiring in support functions like HR, finance, legal... quite a lot of them, which are there," she added.

She said the company aims for 20 lakh job openings, both direct and indirect, by 2025, and has already created 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India.