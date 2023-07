Amazon Prime Day: 10 Blockbuster Smartphones Launches on Amazon.in

This Prime Day, Amazon India brings you the latest and most exciting smartphone lineup across the industry, promising an unparalleled shopping experience for customers worldwide. These smartphone brands have been carefully curated to meet the diverse needs and preferences of modern consumers, further solidifying Amazon.in's commitment to deliver the widest selection.

Customers can avail of exciting deals and offer on top smartphones like Samsung M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, realme narzo 60 Series 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G and Itel P40+. With the addition of these brand launches, the company continues to redefine the online shopping landscape and create an immersive platform for customers to discover and indulge in their passions.

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless & TV, Amazon India, said, “As a marketplace dedicated to prioritizing customer satisfaction, our primary focus has always been on growing the portfolio to provide a wide selection of quality products and enhancing the shopping experience. We would like to extend appreciation for the support extended by these prestigious brands, and we truly believe this is one of the strongest lineups for Prime Day. With these launches, we aim to strengthen our position in the market and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to offering an unrivalled online shopping experience to the tech-forward consumers.”

The top smartphone launches of the season on Amazon.in (alphabetically), click here:

Itel A60s: India’s first smartphone with upto 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM with a multi-functional fingerprint sensor. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 6,299*.

Itel P40+ comes with India's first 7000 mAh battery, which goes beyond. It also offers an Octa-core processor, a 6.8-inch punch-hole display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 8,099*.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is made for passionate gamers and offers ultimate performance with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform. It has an independent gaming chip, 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display, 120W Flash charge and 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 31,999. Prebook now at Rs. 1000 and get 2 years warranty.

Motorola Razr 40: Experience the largest, brightest, most advanced external display on any flip phone with the largest 3.6 OLED display and fastest 144 Hz refresh rate. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 54,999*, including bank offers .

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G: With the world's largest external display and the world's slimmest fold design that offers a premium unmatched experience, Motorola aims to set unprecedented standards in the smartphone industry. It has a 6.9-inch main display, 165 Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 82,999*, including bank offers.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Embrace innovation and elevate your smartphone experience with the powerful performance of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, available on Amazon.in. It showcases a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is IP54 certified, providing a level of protection against dust and water. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 33,999*.

realme narzo 60 5G: Explore the next with 90Hz Super AMOLED display and 64 MP street photography on realme narzo 60 series 5G. This revolutionary lineup marks a significant leap, ushering in a new era of innovation at aggressive prices. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 17,999*. Pre-book now at Rs. 999.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G: Curve into the next with 120 Hz curved vision display, dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, 67W SUPERVOOC charge and 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 23,999*. Pre-book now at Rs. 999.

Samsung M34 5G: Galaxy M34 5G 'must be a monster' smartphone as it offers vision Booster technology and no-shake camera features to capture one's unshakable spirit. It has a 120Hz AMOLED monster display, a Gorilla glass 5 screen and a 6000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 16,999*, including bank offers. Pre-book now at Rs. 999 and get a free charger worth Rs. 1699.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G: Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is the segment's first 108MP ultrawide macro lens, elegant and impeccable design, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display, 108 MP Ultra-wide macro lens and 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 29,999*.

Amazon India is also back with its annual two-day celebration to ‘Discover Joy’ with Prime Day 2023! Starting at 12:00 AM on July 15 till July 16, 2023, the seventh edition of Prime Day brings in two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more, bigger and better than before. This Prime Day, Prime members can sit back, relax, enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to their heart’s content during the two-day shopping event. From Smartphones, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, and Furniture to everyday essentials and much more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, the best of entertainment and savings.

