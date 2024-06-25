Amazon Prime Day 2024: Mark Your Calendars for July 16 and 17

Amazon has announced officially that its annual Prime Day event will take place on July 16th and 17th, 2024. This much-anticipated two-day sales extravaganza will kick off at 12:01 AM on Tuesday, July 16th, and run through Wednesday, July 17th.

Exclusive Deals for Prime Members

As in previous years, Prime Day 2024 will be an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members, likened to a mid-year Black Friday. The event is known for offering some of the lowest prices of the year on a wide range of products. While many deals will span both days, some of the most enticing offers may be limited to one day or appear as lightning deals with limited quantities. Additionally, invite-only deals will make a return, allowing members to sign up in advance directly on the product pages.

Amazon will collaborate with select partners to feature special deals from smaller brands like PopSockets. Shoppers can purchase directly from these brands using Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” option, which includes free delivery, 24/7 chat support, and other Prime benefits.

Global Reach

Prime Day will be held in numerous countries, including the US, UK, Spain, Australia, Germany, Mexico, and Japan, covering nearly 20 regions worldwide. India will host a separate Prime Day event later in the summer, ensuring that Prime members across the globe can enjoy significant savings.

What to Expect

During the event, we’ll highlight the best deals on various tech products, such as noise-cancelling headphones, laptops, and 4K TVs. Watch for updates and deal announcements as we approach July 16th to ensure you don’t miss out on the best bargains.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to be a massive event for shoppers looking for great deals. Whether you're upgrading your tech or snagging some household essentials, this two-day sale is a perfect opportunity to save big. Ensure your Prime membership is active, and get ready to shop on July 16th and 17th!