Amazon Prime Video to Stream Live Cricket from 1 January 2022

Amazon Prime Video brings a New Year's treat for its viewers as the service enters the live streaming game of cricket, beginning on January 1, 2022, with a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh.



In November 2020, Prime Video became the first streaming service in India to obtain exclusive live cricket rights from a significant cricket board. As part of the multi-year agreement, international men's and women's cricket matches played in New Zealand, in ODI, T20, and tests will be available exclusively on Prime Video.









Prime members will be able to exclusively stream the long-awaited series between the Indian and New Zealand women's cricket teams in February 2022 and the Indian and New Zealand men's cricket teams currently scheduled for November 2022. This is in addition to The matches that are currently scheduled to be played between the men's teams as part of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand in January 2022, the South Africa tour in February 2022, the Australia tour in March 2022, and the Netherlands tour in March/April 2022.

The test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be the first to be broadcast on Prime Video, with the first match being played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga from January 1-5, concluding with the second test match at Hagley. Oval, Christchurch is scheduled to begin on January 9 and end on January 13. Prime members can tune in live at 3:30 a.m. IST for the game each day. In addition, cricket enthusiasts can access a wealth of cricket programming and highlights in the lead-up to matches and revisit match highlights on the service shortly after the match ends.

"Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport in India and our collaboration with New Zealand Cricket underlines our commitment to give our customers what they want. The upcoming series will be Prime Video's first foray into live cricket in India," said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video, India. "The New Zealand cricket team has built a reputation of being one of the finest in the game and undoubtedly cricket fans in India will be delighted experiencing the exciting sporting action live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. We are excited to start our live cricket journey in 2022 – an action-packed year that will see both Indian women's and men's teams tour New Zealand. Today is truly Day 1 of our sports journey."

The Kiwis are a favourite team, currently ranked #1 in ODI and #2 in Test Cricket by the International Cricket Council, with a dedicated fan following in the country. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand National Team Captain said, "Starting January 2022, New Zealand cricket has a new home in India – Amazon Prime Video – and we are looking forward to bringing New Zeland's summer game to our fans and cricket lovers in India as they catch us live on the service. India's love for cricket and entertainment is well-known around the world. I am thrilled that Prime Video will be exclusively streaming all the exciting on-field action to our fans in India."

Sophie Devine, captain of the New Zealand Women's Cricket Team said, "The passion and love of the Indian cricket fan is quite unmatched! The country and cricket fans have a very special place in our hearts. With a new, exclusive home on Amazon Prime Video, we hope to engage and delight viewers across the country. I am excited to play against the Indian Women's Cricket team this summer. They are a worthy opponent, and I can bet it will be an intense cricketing season between our teams."

David White, chief executive, New Zealand Cricket said, "It's a very exciting time for cricket broadcasting as we move into live cricket being streamed exclusively on a service as widely followed as Amazon Prime Video in India."

"Cricket is followed closely in India and our association with Amazon Prime Video will help us extend our reach and connect with fans and followers in the country. We are delighted that the viewers in India will be able to watch all the tours coming up in 2022 live on Prime Video, and look forward to offering all the on-pitch excitement to viewers in an immersive and engaging manner."