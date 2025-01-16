Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Deals to Upgrade Your Home Smartly

As the Republic Day celebrations sweep across the nation, there’s another reason to rejoice – Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Whether you're planning to upgrade your home appliances or treat yourself to some cutting-edge gadgets, this sale promises a lineup of deals that’ll leave your wallet happy. We’ve rounded up some must-check-out products for this festive shopping spree. Dive in to discover your next steal!

Dreame X40 Ultra

LaunchPrice: Rs 1,29,999 • Sale Price: Rs 94,999 Make household chores a breeze with the Dreame X40 Ultra, a high-performance cleaning solution perfect for multi-surface cleaning. Its next-gen self-cleaning technology ensures you spend less time maintaining it and more time enjoying spotless surroundings.

Dreame R20

LaunchPrice: Rs 36,999 • Sale Price: Rs 24,999 From dust bunnies to pet hair, the Dreame R20 handles it all with ease. Designed for convenience, its cordless build ensures maximum manoeuvrability, while the bright LED lights help spot hidden dirt in tricky corners. Amust-have for homes that value cleanliness.

Dreame Airstyle

LaunchPrice: Rs 24,999 • Sale Price: Rs 19,999 Why head to the salon when you can bring it home? The Dreame Airstyle is aversatile 5-in-1 hair styling tool that lets you experiment with a variety of looks effortlessly. Embrace professional styling with minimal effort this Republic Day.

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E

LaunchPrice: Rs 16,500 • Sale Price: Rs 9,480 Certified by IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation, this air purifier uses SHARP’s patented Plasmacluster Ion technology for dual purification. It’s a smart investment for healthier air at home or in the office, all at a fraction of the price during the sale.

Hisense Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (55 inches)