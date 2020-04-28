Amazon Rolls Out E-Learning Feature Amidst Coronavirus

The whole world is almost shut down due to the pandemic Coronavirus. This novel disease is rapidly spreading with its contagious symptoms. Although China could overcome it in a couple of months, but many other countries like the USA, Italy and Japan are still struggling with the rise in positive cases.

As the Summer season is coming to end, all the students are going to lose a part of their academic year due to this pandemic. But Israel Government has come up with a unique idea of making all the students to study even in lock down period.

Israel Government joined hands with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide the e-learning courses for all the school students.

According to the official statement released by AWS, this company is going to coordinate with Israel Center Of Education Technology (ICET) and will provide the live-streamed classes to the students to make the academic year go on a safe way amidst the Covid-19 fear.

Both AWS and ICET have developed a remote learning system and have increased the site access to the students across the country giving an e-learning solution to the academic year problem.