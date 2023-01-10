Amazon.in announces 'Pongal & Sankranti Shopping Store' on gadgets
Highlights
Celebrate the harvest season with a selection of great gadgets,kitchen appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and much more.
Celebrate the auspicious month of harvest with Amazon.in and shop fromspecially curated 'Pongal & Sankranti Shopping Store.' The one-stop store will offer a wide selection of products to help you celebrate the festival in style, from electronics, large appliances, home décor, kitchen appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and much more.
Upgrade your gadgets and enhance your happiness
- Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensures your entertainment is a visual delight. The Redmi Smart TV is a perfect fit for your home if you're looking for features such as Android TV 11, Chromecast Built-In, Patchwall 4 With IMDb Integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 75+ Free Live Channels, Language Universe (16+ Languages), App Support from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Youtube, Apple TV, 5000+ Apps from Play Store Quad Core Processor, and Dual Band Wi-Fi. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 13,999.
- All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): Buy the All-new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8" display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. It offers a flush-front design and a 300 PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. Available on Amazon.in for INR 13,999.
- Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Simplify your TV experience with the Fire TV Stick and jump between movies, live news, sports and must-see shows with quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD. The Alexa Voice Remote Lite helps search content with voice. Enjoy favourites from Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select and others. Stream live news, sports, and must-see shows. Access tens of thousands of HDR titles. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,999.
- ASUS Vivobook Pro 16, Intel Core i9-11900H 11th Gen, 16: Finding the balance between working on projects and pumping out the final content is easier with a fast laptop: you'll spend lesser time waiting for stuff and more time making your content great. The blisteringly fast 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor takes multi-tasking in stride, no matter how short your deadlines. Wow, the world with ultimate power; buy this on Amazon.in for INR 99,990.
- Newly Launched Boult Dive+ with Mega 1.85" HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 500 Nits Brightness, 7 Days Battery Life, 150+ Watch Faces, 100+ Sport Modes, IP68 Waterproof Smart Watch (Tan): Enjoy convenience with smart bluetooth calling, right on your wrist. Its dedicated speaker, microphone and AI voice assistance only elevate the experience. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1,999.
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, meaning you get fresh features like power-saving optimisations and faster app loading. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 18,999.
