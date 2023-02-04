Amazon.in announces Prime Phones Party; Find details

Irresistible discounts and offers: Customers can get a 5% instant discount of up to INR 1000 + unlimited 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card on a Minimum Purchase Value of INR 5,000.

CONTENT Amazon.in announces exclusive offers for prime customers during Prime Phones Party and brings together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones. Customers can avail of 40% off on smartphones from best-selling smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo and more. Prime phones party will be live until 08th February 2023.

Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon.in with exciting offers and deals from sellers:

Xiaomi Smartphones: Get exciting offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 50+50+50MP flagship camera at INR 47,499 inclusive of bank discounts and offers. Additionally, customers can get Redmi 11 prime 5G, Redmi K50i and Redmi 10 Power at INR 12,634, INR 21,849 and INR 10,829, respectively, which includes exciting bank discounts and offers.

All the prices shared above include bank discounts, coupons and other rewards. Top deals and offers on smartphones can be viewed here

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.