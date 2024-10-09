Android Users To Soon See a Gemini AI Button on Lock Screen: What to Expect

Google is reportedly working on a new AI feature, the Gemini Button, to be integrated into the Android lock screen. This new button is expected to make accessing the Gemini AI virtual assistant more convenient. Currently, Android users can trigger Gemini in several ways, but with the expected release of Android 15, this button will streamline access right from the lock screen.



The Gemini Button on the Lock Screen

According to a report from Android Authority, the Gemini Button was spotted in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update. However, it's not yet available for testers. The button, depicted in a screenshot, is located just below the fingerprint scanner on the lock screen. It features the Gemini icon, a sparkle inside a pill-shaped button, allowing users to engage with the AI assistant quickly.

At present, accessing Gemini involves long-pressing the power button, using the home button, swiping up from the corner, or using voice commands like "Hey Google" or "OK Google." This new lock screen button aims to further simplify the process, providing an additional method for users to activate the AI assistant with a simple touch.

Android 15 or Android 16?

While this new Gemini Button appears in the Android 15 beta, reports suggest it may not be released with Android 15. Given the current beta timeline, it's likely that this feature will be introduced in Android 16, expected by the end of 2025. Despite Android 15 not yet being widely available, early leaks and rumours about Android 16 are already circulating.

Android 16 Leaks

Speculations around Android 16 suggest significant design changes, including updates to Advanced Protection mode, notifications, and the Quick Settings tab. New AI features, including enhancements to Gemini, are also expected to be part of this upgrade.