Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air, early users began raising concerns over what they described as unexpected scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Social media quickly filled with images highlighting marks allegedly appearing within just a few days of usage, fueling the emergence of the so-called ‘scratchgate’ controversy—a nod to Apple’s infamous iPhone 6 ‘bendgate.’ Now, Apple has stepped in to address these concerns.

Some speculation pointed to Apple’s shift to an aluminium unibody for the iPhone 17 Pro models as the source of the scratches. A teardown by iFixit suggested that the anodised coating on the camera plateau was particularly susceptible to abrasions. This anodisation, a protective metal layer, was assumed to be the weak link. Apple, however, refuted these claims, stating that the aluminium unibody of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max behaves similarly to previous Apple devices crafted from aluminium. The last aluminium-framed Pro devices were the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple told 9to5Mac that the scratches seen by some users are merely “small abrasions” and part of normal wear and tear experienced during typical device usage. The company emphasized that the anodisation layer on the iPhone 17 Pro models is highly durable, exceeding “industry standard guidelines for microhardness,” according to CNET.

The concerns weren’t limited to the camera plateau or aluminium frame. Bloomberg reported that marks were visible on the backplate of some iPhone 17 Pro models and iPhone Air units in Apple Stores. The backplate, made of Ceramic Shield 2, is claimed by Apple to be three times more durable than the original Ceramic Shield. Apple clarified that these marks are not scratches but rather material transferred from MagSafe stands to the iPhones. The company added that these marks can easily be cleaned off.

Despite the social media uproar, Apple is confident in the durability of its latest devices. The tech giant reassures users that minor abrasions and material transfers are normal occurrences and do not affect the overall performance or structural integrity of the devices.

As shares of Redington Ltd rose 9% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 314.60 on the BSE, up from Rs 288.10, the excitement surrounding Apple’s latest launches remains strong in the market, suggesting that concerns over scratches may not significantly impact consumer interest.

Apple’s response to ‘scratchgate’ underscores its approach to addressing early user concerns with clarity, emphasizing that these marks are expected with everyday use and do not indicate a manufacturing defect.