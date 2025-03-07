Apple Discontinues M2, M3 MacBook Air Following M4 Launch

Apple has quietly removed its M2 and M3 MacBook Air models from sale after introducing the latest M4-powered variant. The move comes just a day after the company unveiled the M4 MacBook Air, which replaces its predecessors on Apple’s official website.

The M2 MacBook Air was released in 2022, followed by the M3 version in 2024. Although these models are no longer available for new purchases directly from Apple, they may still be found in Apple’s refurbished store for a limited time. Additionally, third-party platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with physical retailers like Reliance and Croma, are expected to continue selling the discontinued versions while stocks last.

Apple states that the M4 MacBook Air delivers significant performance enhancements over earlier models, particularly when compared to Intel-based MacBooks. According to the company, the M4 chip offers processing speeds up to 23 times faster than older Intel models and doubles the speed of the M1 MacBook Air. However, Apple has not released direct comparisons between the M4 and its immediate predecessors, the M2 and M3.

The latest MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, featuring support for Apple Intelligence and the new macOS Sequoia. In India, the 13-inch base model, which includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage, starts at Rs 99,900. The 15-inch variant with the same configuration is priced at Rs 1,24,900.

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Air are open, with availability beginning on March 12. The device comes in four color options: Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.