Apple Drastically Cuts iPhone Air Production by 80% After Weak Sales: Here’s Why

Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Air, once touted as a design marvel, is facing an unexpected setback. According to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone Air supply chain is set to slash production by nearly 80% after the device failed to meet Apple’s internal sales expectations.

The drastic cut reportedly impacts the first quarter of 2026, with several suppliers expected to halt component manufacturing altogether by the end of 2025. “The failure of the iPhone Air to match sale expectations is the reason behind these changes,” Kuo noted.

Initially, reports suggested that Apple would reduce its iPhone Air production by about one million units. However, a new report from Nikkei Asia indicates that the Cupertino-based company is now planning a “drastic cut” to the production of its ultra-slim iPhone model, reflecting far deeper concerns about the device’s market performance.

The iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 series, and while pre-orders for the flagship models soared, the Air struggled to gain similar traction. Despite a brief surge in popularity in the Chinese market following a delayed launch, global demand remained underwhelming.

Why Did iPhone Air Fall Short?

The iPhone Air’s appeal rested heavily on its sleek design — just 5.6mm thick, making it Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet. However, its minimalist design came at a cost. The device features a single rear camera and mono speakers, which many users found limiting given its premium price tag of ₹1,19,900 in India.

While Apple emphasized that the Air could deliver “all-day battery life,” consumers appeared skeptical. The company’s decision to release a MagSafe battery case exclusively for the iPhone Air further fueled doubts about its battery endurance.

According to Kuo, the disappointing sales suggest that Apple’s Pro and base iPhone models already satisfy most high-end user demands, leaving little room for experimental variations. He explained that recent model offshoots — including the mini, Plus, and now the Air — have all struggled to capture meaningful market share.

What’s Next for Apple?

Despite the setback, Apple isn’t stepping away from design innovation. The tech giant is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone, which could debut as early as 2026. However, some industry insiders believe the project may face delays as Apple fine-tunes the technology and market timing.

The iPhone Air’s decline highlights a broader challenge for Apple: finding fresh product niches in an already saturated premium smartphone market. With high-end users gravitating toward the iPhone Pro line and mainstream buyers opting for the standard models, Apple’s middle-ground experiments continue to face an uphill battle.

Still, if the rumoured foldable iPhone lives up to expectations, it could mark Apple’s next big leap in smartphone innovation — one that might finally capture the excitement the iPhone Air couldn’t sustain.



