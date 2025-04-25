Apple Gears Up for iPhone 17e Trial Production; Launch Slated for May 2026

Apple is already setting the wheels in motion for its next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 17e, with a potential launch slated for May 2026. Just a few months after unveiling the iPhone 16e, reports are emerging that Apple is entering the early stages of planning for its successor.

According to a reliable tipster,Apple is expected to begin trial production of the iPhone 17e soon. Trial production is an early phase in the manufacturing process where the company tests out new production lines and finalises design decisions. This suggests that Apple is already restructuring the assembly lines used for the iPhone 16e to accommodate the upcoming model. What makes this even more intriguing is that this planning phase could begin before the main iPhone 17 lineup is officially launched.

Although it's still early to predict the exact specifications or design of the iPhone 17e, industry insiders are optimistic that it will come with more refined upgrades, possibly addressing the mixed reactions the iPhone 16e received.

The iPhone 16e, priced at Rs. 59,990, was introduced as Apple’s entry-level offering with some impressive enhancements like the Apple Intelligence and Apple C1 chip. However, it was criticised for lacking several high-end features found in premium models. This left many users questioning whether the price justified the experience.

Despite the initial skepticism, Counterpoint Research reported that the iPhone 16e played a significant role in boosting Apple’s Q1 2025 sales. Still, analysts believe its popularity may taper off quickly, prompting Apple to accelerate development on the iPhone 17e to maintain momentum in the budget segment.

If Apple follows through with the expected upgrades for the iPhone 17e, the device could become a more well-rounded and appealing option for consumers looking for value without compromising too much on performance. Given that the main iPhone 17 series is expected to feature major upgrades, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 17e follows suit in offering improved specs and a better overall experience.

For now, all eyes are on Apple’s production timelines as we await further leaks and announcements surrounding this upcoming addition to the iPhone lineup.



