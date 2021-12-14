Apple iOS 15.2 Released Along With WatchOS 8.3: New Features Coming To Your iPhone

Cupertino-based giant Apple has released its latest version of the software for iPhones and iPads: iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. The latest iOS 15 update brings various new features and fixes to your iPhone. The update includes Apple's Digital Legacy program that lets you manage what happens to your data after your death, Apple's latest Apple Music voice plan, and several other useful new features. Apple has also released the latest Apple WatchOS 8.3 alongside iOS 15.2 for Apple Watch users. Let's take a look at what's new:



According to the changelog on Apple iPhones, the iOS 15.2 update brings the Apple Digital Legacy feature that allows users to manage what happens to their data in the event of its unfortunate death. It also brings Apple's Privacy Report to iPhones, a feature that's designed to let users know how often their apps access information with restricted permissions, such as the camera and microphone. The feature also allows iPhone users to know the domains that applications and websites are contacting so that users can know if their data is being misused or without their permission.

There is also a secure communication feature that iOS 15.2 brings. This is a feature for kid-owned iPhones. iOS 15.2 also offers Apple's new Apple Music plan to iPhone users. The new plan, called the Voice Plan, was launched in October alongside the new MacBook Pro laptops. The new Apple Music plan costs $ 4.99 (roughly Rs 400).

The new update also brings Digital Legacy. This feature will allow you to designate people as "Legacy Contacts" so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death. Here's a look at the full changelog for iOS 15.2:

Apple Music Voice Plan

- Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri - Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes - Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy -App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity.

Messages - Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity - Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search -Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID - Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera -Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app -Store tablets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay - Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone: - Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses - Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve - Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts - Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

- Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked - ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps - HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked - CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps - Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models - Calendar events may appear on a wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users