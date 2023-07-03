Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches

Apple is preparing to roll out the iOS 16.6 update as it recently unveiled iOS 16.6 Public Beta 4 for iPhone users. This upcoming version is expected to focus mainly on bug fixes and security patches, but it will also bring some critical updates for iPhone users.



While everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of iOS 17 later this year, Apple has already previewed its features during the WWDC 2023 event. These features aim to enhance the iPhone experience by offering customization options for the iPhone screen calls, updating the Messages app with live stickers and faster gesture responses, introducing a new Journal app, and much more. Therefore, iPhone users can expect an improved user experience before the iOS 17 update.

Details about upcoming iPhone features with the release of iOS 16.6:

Contact Password Verification for iMessage

iOS 16.6 is set to introduce a new feature that allows users to verify their interactions with the intended recipient. When several people who have activated this function start a conversation, Apple will send an alert if there is any compromise in the security of cloud servers. This will warn if the conversation becomes vulnerable to unauthorized access.

iCloud for Windows prompt

According to the public beta, a new prompt for iCloud is expected to be introduced on Windows login attempts when iPhone and Windows computers are not connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The notice will recommend using a different network and emphasize the need for both devices to be on the same network to continue.

More options for Beats Studio Buds icons

According to the Gadget Hacks website, the Beats Studio Buds may receive additional icon options by introducing two new coloured icons. Designed specifically for the Beats Studio Buds, these icons represent the ivory and definitive versions of the headphones. After updating to the upcoming iOS 16.6, Beats Studio Buds users can anticipate including either of these new icons on their iPhones.

The exact time to experience these new features is unknown, as Apple has yet to reveal the release date of iOS 16.6. However, it is expected to be available soon.