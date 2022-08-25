Apple iPhone 14 Event: All that we expect from the event

Apple has officially confirmed its next launch event on September 7, and we can look forward to the debut of the new iPhone 14 series. This year, the lineup is rumoured to retain four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Max instead of an iPhone 14 mini. The Max will basically feature a large 6.7-inch screen without the hefty price tag of the Pro Max models. It may be costlier than the iPhone 14, making the latter the most affordable of the series this year.



If you plan to buy a new iPhone, the iPhone 14 could be on your list. However, according to rumours, the new regular model will be more or less similar to the iPhone 13. We know these things about the iPhone 14 before its launch date.

♦ The iPhone 14 may come with a similar design to the iPhone 13 series, with only the Pro models expected to get a major design upgrade. We'll find the same dual rear camera module at the back and the notch in front.

♦ The iPhone 14 may feature a glass-back design with aluminium frames, just like last year's iPhones.

♦ We may get the same 6.1-inch OLED screen, but it might support a higher refresh rate. The display could be upgraded to 90Hz, rather than the 60Hz display seen on the iPhone 13.

♦ The iPhone 14 may have a similar A15 Bionic chipset that powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

♦ The iPhone 14 series will ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system.

♦ Like the iPhone 13, the upcoming iPhone 14 will include a dual camera on the back. One of them may have the same 12-megapixel main camera, but this one could have a new ultra-wide camera.

♦ We may see some new camera features or an improved cinematic mode, which is unavailable on iPhone 12 and earlier.