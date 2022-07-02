Apple iPhone 14 Pro price is shocking; check out

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be expensive; you may already know this, considering the premium "Pro iPhones" command. You're going to spend more on these Pro models, though. We've long heard that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could see their prices inflated by at least $100 this year, thus breaking the $999 price mark initial release of the iPhone Pro. A new leak reiterates the same thing, saying that Apple's flagship iPhones will cost $100 this year.

According to information shared by a tipster who goes by @TheGalox, it is said that the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1099 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1199. This is on par with the previous two leaks that also listed a price of $1099 for the base iPhone 14 Pro. Remember that these are all rumours and have not been confirmed by Apple yet, so you have to wait for Apple's official launch event, which is expected to happen in September 2022.

iPhone 14 Pro to cost more

A price increase is never a good deal, but if you look at the leaks, it is the iPhone 14 Pro that brings all the news this year. Of course, the most significant upgrade will be to the camera, which will ultimately see Apple ditch the 12MP sensor in favour of a larger 48MP image sensor. A larger sensor should help with improved detail and better low-light photography, as has been the case with high-resolution Android flagships.

Then there is the screen where you will see many changes. The iPhone 14 Pro models will ditch the infamous notch in favour of a pill and hole to hold the front camera and Face ID sensor.

The display itself is expected to use an LTPO 2.0 OLED panel which could help the display reduce the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. This may help Apple bring an Always On Display feature to iPhone for the first time, which could always show the new iOS 16 style lock screen widgets.