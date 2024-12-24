Apple iPhone 15 Now Available for Rs 26,999 on Flipkart – Grab the Deal Today!

The Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) is now available at a reduced price on Flipkart, presenting an exciting opportunity for buyers. Originally launched in September 2023 at a starting price of Rs 69,990, the iPhone 15 is now being offered at an effective price of Rs 26,999 through Flipkart’s ongoing sale. This is inclusive of various discounts and exchange offers, making it one of the most competitive deals for Apple’s flagship devices.

The iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) is currently listed on Flipkart with an MRP of Rs 69,900. A 16 per cent discount reduces the price to Rs 58,499. By trading in a well-maintained iPhone 14 Plus, buyers can avail of an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 31,500, effectively bringing the price to Rs 26,999.

For added convenience, Flipkart is offering its "Minutes" delivery service, ensuring product delivery within 14 minutes in select regions. However, this expedited service excludes digital protection plans and exchange offers.

iPhone 15: Key Features

The Apple iPhone 15 comes equipped with several advanced features, cementing its position as a top-tier smartphone.

Dynamic Island Technology: The traditional notch is replaced with Dynamic Island, delivering an improved user interface and interactive experience.

High-Brightness Display: A 6.1-inch display with up to 2000 nits peak brightness ensures excellent visibility and vivid visuals.

Upgraded Camera: Featuring a 48MP main camera with quad-pixel technology, 24MP super-high resolution mode, and 2x Telephoto options, the iPhone 15 enhances photography capabilities with Smart HDR and automated portrait features.

USB-C Connectivity: The introduction of a USB-C port simplifies charging and data transfer by eliminating the need for multiple cables.

A16 Bionic Chip: Borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro series, the A16 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 15, delivering superior performance and efficiency.

This limited-time Flipkart sale provides a rare chance to own a premium smartphone at a fraction of its launch price.