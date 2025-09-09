Apple iPhone 17 Series: Expected Prices in India, US, Canada, and Dubai Revealed Ahead of Launch

As the countdown to Apple’s much-awaited ‘Awe Dropping’ September 2025 event begins, excitement is mounting worldwide for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. While leaks about features and design have flooded the internet, what most consumers want to know is simple — how much will it cost?

Pricing for the iPhone has always varied across regions due to factors like exchange rates, import duties, and local taxes. This year, analysts suggest that Apple will largely maintain its pricing structure, with only minor adjustments for certain models.

iPhone 17 Prices in the US

According to a JP Morgan report, Apple is likely to stick close to last year’s iPhone 16 pricing. The base iPhone 17 is expected to launch at $799, unchanged from its predecessor. The newly rumoured iPhone 17 Air could be priced around $899, following the iPhone 16 Plus bracket, though there’s speculation of a $50 hike.

On the premium side, the iPhone 17 Pro may see a $100 increase, bringing it to $1,099 in the US, but with expanded storage options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, is likely to stay at $1,199, the same as last year’s model.

iPhone 17 Prices in India

While official figures for India remain under wraps, expected pricing trends give us a fair idea. If Apple sticks to its usual strategy, the vanilla iPhone 17 will likely launch at ₹79,900, identical to the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 Air may debut between ₹89,900 and ₹99,900, depending on Apple’s final decision, with the iPhone 16 Plus serving as a reference point. The iPhone 17 Pro, factoring in the global hike, is expected around ₹1,29,900, compared to ₹1,19,900 for the 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to retain its price at ₹1,44,900.

iPhone 17 Prices in Canada

Canadian buyers can also expect familiar numbers. The iPhone 16 launched at 1,129 CAD, and the same is likely for the iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Air could fall in the 1,279–1,329 CAD range.

The iPhone 17 Pro may see an increase to 1,549 CAD, while the Pro Max is expected to hold steady at 1,749 CAD.

iPhone 17 Prices in Dubai (UAE)

Apple’s pricing strategy for the UAE also seems consistent. The iPhone 17 could debut at 3,399 AED, unchanged from the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air might see a slight bump, priced between 3,799 and 3,899 AED.

The iPhone 17 Pro is predicted to reach 4,499 AED, reflecting the global hike, while the Pro Max should continue at 5,099 AED.

With Apple’s September launch only hours away, anticipation is running high. If these predictions hold, Apple fans across regions can expect a balance of new features and relatively stable pricing.