Apple iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air and New Apple Lineup Now Available in India: Prices, Offers and Quick Delivery

Apple’s much-anticipated lineup for 2025 has officially hit shelves in India today. Following its global debut at the “Awe Dropping” event earlier this month, the iPhone 17 series, the all-new iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) are now available through both online and offline channels.

Major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune saw Apple retail stores open as early as 8AM IST to welcome eager buyers. Online shoppers can purchase devices via Apple India’s website, the Apple Store app, and leading e-commerce partners. Authorised retail chains nationwide are also stocked up.

Blinkit, BigBasket and Zepto Promise 10-Minute iPhone Delivery

Adding to the excitement, Blinkit is once again offering doorstep delivery of iPhones within 10 minutes. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of ₹6,000 when paying with ICICI, SBI, Axis, or HDFC cards. A no-cost EMI option for up to six months is available for ICICI and SBI cardholders. Similar lightning-fast services and deals are also being extended by BigBasket and Zepto.

iPhone 17 Series Pricing and Launch Offers

This year’s iPhone 17 lineup brings notable improvements while keeping prices competitive. The standard iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 for the 256GB model and goes up to ₹1,02,900 for 512GB. The iPhone 17 Pro begins at ₹1,34,900 (256GB), while the premium Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900, with the top-tier 2TB variant priced at ₹2,29,900.

Apple is also offering an additional ₹5,000 discount on iPhone purchases made through Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or American Express cards, along with flexible EMI schemes.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3

For wearable fans, the Apple Watch Series 11 is priced at ₹46,900, with a ₹4,000 bank discount available. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 is tagged at ₹89,900, with a ₹6,000 discount. For budget-conscious buyers, the Apple Watch SE 3 costs ₹25,900 and comes with a ₹2,000 discount.

AirPods Pro 3 Pricing

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) retail at ₹25,900. As part of the launch promotion, a ₹1,000 discount is being offered on select bank cards.

What’s New in iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

The iPhone 17 introduces several Pro-level features to the standard model for the first time. It features a 6.3-inch always-on display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits brightness, and an upgraded camera system including a 48MP ultrawide lens and an intelligent selfie camera. Powered by the A19 chip and backed by a 3,692 mAh battery, it promises both performance and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone Air is grabbing attention for its lightweight titanium build, 6.5-inch ProMotion display, and A19 Pro chip. Despite its slim design, Apple claims it is more durable, and it comes with unique accessories like a MagSafe battery pack and a stylish crossbody strap.

The Pro and Pro Max Edge

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max remain Apple’s flagship models with identical triple-lens camera systems, A19 Pro chipsets, and OLED Super Retina XDR displays. The Pro Max sets itself apart with a larger 6.9-inch screen, a 5,088 mAh battery, and up to 2TB of storage, making it Apple’s most powerful iPhone yet.