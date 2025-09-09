Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Tonight: What to Expect and How to Watch the Big Reveal

The stage is set for Apple’s most anticipated event of the year. On September 9, 2025, the company will officially unveil the iPhone 17 lineup at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST), and as always, fans worldwide are eager to tune in.

For viewers in India, the livestream will be available on multiple platforms, including the Apple TV app , Apple's Official Website and Apple’s official YouTube channel. Expect slick production, dramatic reveals, and Tim Cook’s trademark “Good morning!” greeting to kick things off.

iPhone 17 Series: What’s Coming

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the showstopper. At just 5.5mm, it may become the slimmest iPhone ever while still featuring a 6.6-inch immersive display. In a bold move, Apple could eliminate the physical SIM tray in this model, making it exclusive to e-SIM.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also in the spotlight with whispers of a massive 5,000mAh battery, the largest ever in an iPhone. The series is expected to bring bigger displays, enhanced cameras, and smoother performance across all variants.

When it comes to pricing, speculation suggests a bump. The base iPhone 17 could start around ₹89,900; the new iPhone 17 Air may be priced at ₹95,000, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach ₹1,64,900.

iOS 26 and Software Updates

Apple will also roll out iOS 26, featuring the new “Liquid Glass” design language introduced at WWDC earlier this year. Users can expect a sleeker interface, fluid animations, and hidden features yet to be revealed. Updates to watchOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and iPadOS 26 are also on the agenda, each bringing useful refinements.

In a strategic move, Apple is ramping up iPhone 17 production in India, with all models expected to be assembled across five factories. This shift highlights India’s growing role in Apple’s global supply chain.

Beyond iPhones: Apple Watch and AirPods

The event won’t be limited to iPhones. The Apple Watch Series 11 is tipped to deliver blood pressure monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and improved battery life. For adventure enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may offer a bigger display, 5G connectivity, and satellite messaging. A new Watch SE could also debut as a budget-friendly option.

Meanwhile, AirPods Pro 3 are rumoured to feature a compact design, touch controls, and a next-gen H3 chip for superior noise cancellation. A standout feature could be live translation, allowing near real-time understanding of conversations in different languages, further integrating with Apple Watch for fitness and health tracking.



