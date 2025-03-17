Apple MacBook Air M4, Mac Studio, and New iPads Now Available in India: Pricing, Offers, and Details

Apple has officially launched its latest lineup of products in India, including the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset, the Mac Studio (M3 Ultra and M4 Max), the iPad Air (M3), and the 11th-generation iPad with the A16 chip. These devices are now available for purchase across Apple’s online and offline stores. Below are the pricing details and available offers.

MacBook Air M4: Features, Pricing, and Offers

MacBook Air M4 Pricing:

13-inch model: ₹99,900

15-inch model: ₹1,24,900

Available Offers:

₹10,000 discount via card offers

Additional ₹10,000 discount for students

No-cost EMI options available

Mac Studio: M3 Ultra and M4 Max Variants

The new Mac Studio is offered in two configurations: M3 Ultra and M4 Max. The M4 Max version comes with a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, while the M3 Ultra version features a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU. The M3 Ultra model can support up to eight 6K Pro Display HDR screens.

Mac Studio Pricing:

M3 Ultra variant: ₹4,29,900

M4 Max variant: ₹2,14,900

Apple is offering no-cost EMI options for both versions of the Mac Studio.

iPad Air M3 and iPad (11th Gen): Specifications and Pricing

Apple has updated its iPad lineup with the launch of the M3-powered iPad Air and the 11th-generation iPad, which now features the A16 Bionic chip. The iPad Air continues to be available in two display sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

iPad Air M3 Pricing:

11-inch Wi-Fi only: ₹59,900

11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: ₹74,900

13-inch Wi-Fi only: ₹79,900

13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: ₹94,900

iPad (11th Gen) Pricing:

Wi-Fi only: ₹34,900

Wi-Fi + Cellular: ₹49,900

Apple's latest devices offer cutting-edge performance, enhanced display support, and AI-driven improvements. With various offers and discounts available, these new products provide excellent value for both regular consumers and students. They are now available for purchase across Apple’s online and offline stores in India.