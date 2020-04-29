Apple Maps Will Now Be Show The Users Covid-19 Testing Sites

Apple company is giving its 100% in making the people come out of the Coronavirus crisis. Be it through financial aid, tech developments or providing facilities, this company is supporting the Governments in all possible ways.

Off late, this company has come up with another tech development… Apple has added 19 testing sites to the Maps application. This application will cover a total of 50 states including Puerto Rico.

According to the sources, this Apple application will now provide the testing locations of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, general physicians and urgent care centers.

Apple company also unveiled its new Mobility Trends website… This website provides free access to the data about how people are affected with the pandemic Coronavirus around their cities and regions.

Coming to the privacy concerns, Apple Maps will always be protected with built-in privacy settings and will always make your information stay safe.