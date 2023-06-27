Apple may change the mute button on iPhone 15 Pro Max

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is only a few weeks away, with more leaking as the event approaches. Apple is said to be making some major design and hardware changes. The new leak claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will ditch the old mute switch, and the 5G phone will get a new button. This is something other than what's been reported, but images of the protective rear casing have been leaked online by tipster Majin Bu, giving us a better idea of what the design might be. Here is everything we know so far.



The leak shows that the location of the mute button will change on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will happen after almost 16 years. The case render also shows that the device will feature a wider, rounder button. Apple could offer a newly designed "Custom Button" instead of a mute switch if the leaks and rumours are believed. It was reported that the flagship phone would have a multi-action button to control the camera and power off the phone. The same could be the function of the new button.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a more prominent camera bump on the back panel, indicating that the phone will have an improved camera setup. Apple is rumoured to employ a 48-megapixel rear camera on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The new iPhones are expected to retain the previous screen sizes, but the next-generation iPhones are said to come with a slimmer bezel design compared to the iPhone 14 series. This would offer a cleaner look and more screen real estate to users. Apple has already confirmed that it will ditch its proprietary Lightning port and launch iPhones with USB Type-C ports. But whether the same will be implemented in this year's iPhones is unknown. So far, the leaks have claimed that the iPhone 15 series will come with a USB Type-C port, which will be a first for iPhones.

It is also said that Apple will finally bring the Dynamic Island feature to all iPhone models. This means that we will see the hole-punch display design in all variants of the iPhone 15. Last year, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were introduced with the latest feature. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones are expected to come with Apple's new A17 Bionic chipset. The standard model could use last year's A16 Bionic SoC, which powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The official release date of this year's iPhone 15 series is unknown because it is too early for Apple to announce a date. We will likely see the launch in September this year, similar to previous events.