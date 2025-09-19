Live
Apple May Launch Affordable MacBook Powered by iPhone 17 Pro’s A19 Chip
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a budget-friendly MacBook with the powerful iPhone 17 Pro A19 chip by year-end.
Apple might soon shake up the laptop market with a more budget-friendly MacBook, if recent reports are anything to go by. The company has been quietly working on a low-cost MacBook option for months, and sources now suggest its launch could happen by the end of 2025.
Initially, speculations pointed towards Apple using the A18 Pro chip—currently found in the iPhone 16 Pro models—to power the device. But with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the tech giant seems to have changed course. According to Mobile Chip Master on Chinese platform Weibo, Apple is considering equipping this new MacBook with the A19 Pro chip from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
A Major Performance Leap
The A19 Pro chipset is believed to deliver a significant jump in performance compared to its predecessor. Benchmark scores on Geekbench reportedly show the iPhone 17 Pro achieving 3,895 in single-core and 9,746 in multi-core performance. By comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro with the A18 Pro scores 3,445 and 8,579 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.
This suggests that the A19 Pro-powered MacBook could outpace some existing Apple laptops in raw performance. For perspective, the M2 MacBook Air posts a single-core score of 2,596 and a multi-core score of 9,719 on Geekbench—figures that the iPhone chip easily surpasses.
Compact and Colourful Design
Reports hint that Apple’s budget MacBook will feature a slightly smaller 12.9-inch display, compared to the 13.6-inch screen on the MacBook Air. The device may also come in vibrant finishes including pink, blue, silver, and yellow, giving it a youthful and approachable appeal.
Aggressive Pricing for Wider Reach
Currently, the M4 MacBook Air starts at ₹99,900 in India, making it a premium choice for buyers. However, Apple’s upcoming budget-friendly MacBook could be positioned at a much lower price point. According to leaks, the entry price may be as low as $599 (roughly ₹52,370), though some reports suggest it could go up to $699 (roughly ₹61,113) depending on configuration and market strategy.
Such pricing indicates that Apple is targeting emerging markets like India, where affordability plays a key role in driving adoption. By blending the portability and ecosystem advantages of a MacBook with the raw performance of an iPhone chip, Apple may open up its laptop segment to a broader audience.
What to Expect Next
With rumours gaining traction, anticipation is building around Apple’s official announcement. While details on storage, RAM, and battery life remain under wraps, the decision to use the A19 Pro processor could make this MacBook a compelling option for students, casual users, and price-sensitive buyers.
If Apple does launch this budget-friendly MacBook by the end of the year, it could redefine the entry-level laptop market—bringing premium Apple performance within reach of a much wider consumer base.