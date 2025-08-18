Apple May Launch Budget-Friendly MacBook Powered by iPhone Chipset at Around ₹50,000

Apple is reportedly gearing up to shake up the laptop market with a new affordable MacBook, priced at nearly half the cost of its current entry-level models. According to a report from DigiTimes, the company is developing a budget-friendly MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chipset—the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro. The device is expected to launch by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

If true, this would mark Apple’s first serious attempt to directly enter the midrange laptop segment, an area it has largely avoided in the past. The device could be a game-changer for students, first-time buyers, and budget-conscious users who want access to Apple’s ecosystem without spending close to ₹1 lakh.

Expected Pricing and Features

Industry insiders suggest that the upcoming MacBook could be priced at $599 (approx. ₹52,370) or $699 (approx. ₹61,113). This would make it the cheapest MacBook Apple has ever released. For comparison, the latest M4-powered MacBook Air in India currently starts at ₹99,990.

The affordable MacBook is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch screen of the MacBook Air. Reports also indicate that Apple may add a playful twist with a variety of colour options, including blue, pink, silver, and yellow—echoing the strategy it previously used with iMacs and iPhones to appeal to younger buyers.

Performance Expectations with the A18 Pro

While some may view the use of an iPhone processor in a laptop as a compromise, benchmarks tell a different story. The A18 Pro is no slouch—in fact, it outperforms Apple’s first M1 chip in single-core performance.

On Geekbench tests, the M1 scored 2,368 in single-core performance, while the A18 Pro achieved 3,409, showing a 43% boost. In multi-core benchmarks, the two chips were nearly identical, with the M1 scoring 8,576 compared to the A18 Pro’s 8,482.

With Apple expected to fine-tune the A18 Pro specifically for macOS, users can expect solid day-to-day performance, smooth multitasking, and the long battery life Apple laptops are known for.

Market Strategy and Timeline

Reports suggest production of the new MacBook will begin in September 2025, followed by mass manufacturing in the subsequent months. This timeline makes a late 2025 launch likely, though it could also slip into early 2026.

This isn’t the first time rumors of a low-cost MacBook have surfaced. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that Apple was working on a laptop aimed at emerging markets where price sensitivity plays a big role.

For now, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the development. But if these reports hold true, the budget MacBook could redefine Apple’s laptop strategy, offering a compelling balance of price, performance, and brand value.